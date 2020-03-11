Amber Heard's former assistant calls her mentally and verbally abusive; Read the FULL statement

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amber Heard's ex-assistant Kate James calls her a bully and claims that she abused her mentally and verbally during the tenure she worked for her.

Amber Heard's former assistant, Kate James, has recently come out in the open about Amber's behaviour towards her. Kate has claimed that Amber Heard subjected her to mental and verbal abuse during the years she worked for the star. Her ex-assistant, Kate has shared instances, elaborating on her bad behaviour. She has also mentioned about her competitiveness with Johnny Depp. According to The Blast, Kate worked with Amber Heard from 2012 to 2015, for about 4 years and calls the period a nightmare.

Kate revealed that Amber had already been dating Johnny Depp when she began working for her. She used derogatory words about him and said that she was ‘dating this old man’, Kate recalls. She further stated that her first impression about Johnny Depp after she met him was how softly spoken and peaceful he was. She called him pleasant and courteous and stated that Amber, on the other hand, was trying to morph into Johnny.

She visited Johnny's home and saw how it was a lot similar to what Amber was trying to replicate. "She threw away all paperback books and began curating an extensive collection of First Edition hardcover books", she says and believes that Johnny purchased it for her at great expense. She called her behaviour bizarre and stated how her fashion choices also began to change as she tried to imitate Johnny. "She tried to morph into a bohemian way of dressing, wearing more and more silver jewelry, eventually adding a repertoire of hats, which also appeared to me to be mimicking Johnny’s style."

Kate also revealed that Amber would scream at her over petty issues and blame her unreasonably for every problem coming her way. “She would fly into blind rages where no-one could reason with her, and even if I was trying to offer an explanation, I didn’t think that she could hear me as she was so angry,” she says. She recalls how Amber fired at her when she missed a connecting flight around Christmas and called her up, screaming at her for hours as if she was responsible for the snowfall that disrupted the flight schedules.

Amber and Johnny Depp have been fighting a legal battle for long now. Amber filed for divorce in May 2016 after accusing Johnny of domestic abuse. However, a leaked audio conversation between the two confirms that Amber Heard was hitting Johnny Depp.

Credits :The Blast

Read More