Amber Heard's lawyer delivers closing argument, calls Johnny Depp a 'monster'

The closing arguments in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial have begun. On Friday, the exes' lawyers started making their closing arguments in the current trial in Fairfax, Virginia, reviewing much of the charges on each side since the trial began on April 11.

"You either believe all of it, or none of it," Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, said of Heard's allegations of abuse against Depp, 58. "Either she's a victim of truly horrific abuse or she's a woman who's willing to say absolutely anything." On the other hand, during his closing arguments, the Aquaman actress's attorney, Ben Rottenborn, stated, as per PEOPLE, "If he abused her one time, Amber wins," and accused Depp of having "almost all" of his witnesses on his payroll.

"Let's see the monster. Let's see the monster in the flesh," Rottenborn added, before playing the video of Depp slamming cabinets in the former couple's kitchen. Meanwhile, Depp is suing Heard for defamation for a December 2018 op-ed she published about coming out with abuse accusations, albeit she did not mention him by name. Heard, for his part, is suing him for defamation and wants USD 100 million in damages. She alleges Depp initiated an internet campaign to trash her charges as "fake" and a "hoax," causing her reputation and career to suffer.

For those unversed, Depp and Heard married in 2015, but divorced in May 2016 after Heard filed for divorce and requested a domestic violence restraining order against him. Johnny Depp rejected her allegations of abuse, and the former couple reached an out-of-court settlement in August 2016. Depp lost his libel action against British newspaper The Sun for labeling him a "wife-beater" in November 2020. The court found the outlet's allegations to be "substantially true," and Heard testified to support them. Depp's effort to reverse the judgment was rejected in March 2021.

