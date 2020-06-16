Amber Heard's lawyer Roberta Kaplan withdraws from her case; Johnny Depp‘s attorney eager to know the reason

The news report in The Blast, added that, Amber Heard will be represented by an attorney from Virgina. The news reports further state that due to the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, it is essential that he we have a local attorney as travelling back and forth has become an issue.

The attorneys who are representing Amber Heard in her case against Johnny Depp have reportedly filed a request in court to withdraw from the case. As per media reports, Robert Kaplan, John Quinn, Julie Fink, Davida Brook will formally withdraw from the case. The attorneys have reported stated that Amber Heard has approved his move of quitting the case. The news report in The Blast, add that, Amber Heard will be represented by an attorney from Virgina. The news reports further state that due to the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, it is essential that he we have a local attorney as travelling back and forth has become an issue.

According to media reports, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LL have said in an official statement that travel and logistics have become an expensive affair and they would like some local attorney to take over the case. The statement also adds that Robert Kaplan, John Quinn, Julie Fink, Davida Brook were glad to represent Amber Heard in her case during the tough time, but it was time to make the changes.

On the other hand, the attorneys representing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp are very keen to find out the real reason for why the attorneys of Amber Heard decided to drop out of the case. They also added that Roberta Kaplan and other lawyers decided to stay away from Amber Heard's false claims about the actor.

