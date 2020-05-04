Amber Heard's mother passes away amidst legal fight with Johnny Depp; The actress reveals she is heartbroken

Amber Heard announces her mother's demise and reveals she is heartbroken and devastated to lose her.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been fighting it out legally for over 2 years now. Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse in 2018 after which the actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against her in 2019. Amber continued to press domestic abuse and violence charges on Johnny Depp while the latter claimed that it was Amber who had assaulted him. A leaked audio conversation also proved that Amber was hitting Johnny Depp at one point of time and their feud only got uglier with time.

While her legal battle with Johnny Depp took a turn after her own stylist Samantha McMillen denied her claims of having black eyes because of Johnny Depp, during her appearance in The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015, her personal life has also landed in a turmoil as the actress recently lost her mother. The Aquaman star took to her Instagram handle yesterday and announced the news of her mother's demise.

She shared throwback pictures with her mom and revealed that she feels heartbroken and devastated. "I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known," her caption read.

"This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love.The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving," Amber Heard wrote.

