Amber Heard's motion for mistrial over juror issue in Johnny Depp case denied by judge

Amber Heard's request for a new trial over allegations that the wrong juror was seated during the defamation trial that concluded last month was denied by a judge in Virginia. According to Fox News, Judge Penney Azcarate who presided over the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court maintained that "There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing."

Heard's team had argued in a motion filed last week that a summons had been sent to a 77-year-old man, but his 52-year-old son, who shares the same name and address, responded instead and was seated on the panel as Juror No. 15. Alleging the same, the Aquaman actress' team had filed for mistrial. On June 8, the jury concluded its verdict finding Heard liable of defaming Depp in her 2018 op-ed and ordering her to pay USD 10 million in damages.

As for the mistrial request being denied, Judge Azcarate further revealed that Juror No. 15 listed his legal name and address and no birth date was provided and added, "The information presented on the Jury Questionnaire matches the information Juror Fifteen provided to the Court." It has also been maintained by the judge that both parties were provided a jury list five days before the trial commenced and no issue was raised during the same.

The judge reportedly also denied six other claims Heard made in her motion to throw out the verdict whereas Depp's attorney, Ben Chew also filed a motion on Monday calling Heard's grounds for a mistrial frivolous.

