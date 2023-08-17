Amber Heard's new beginnings: Post-Depp chapter forces a low-key life in Spain? DEETs Inside

The Depp Vs. Heard docuseries on Netflix certainly made the headlines that the makers were aiming for. Since its release, the internet has been talking about all the events of the trial as the events from the past also surface once again. While Johnny Depp has moved on from the entire incident and continues to enjoy a peaceful life in West County of Somerset, he also will be directing his second film, "Modi". On the other side, Amber Heard seems to be living a life outside the public eye. So, what is the Aquaman actress doing after her trial? Here is everything to know about it.

Where is Amber Heard now?

The only piece of public information about Amber Heard since the defamation trial has been about her appearance in Aquaman the Lost Kingdom. To that, the actress had commented that she "fought really hard" to stay in the sequel, but that despite being a lead alongside Jason Momoa in the first Aquaman, her role was "pared down" in The Lost Kingdom because of the controversy surrounding Depp's lawsuit. As for her whereabouts, the actress is currently living a life away from the public eye.

She initially lived in the desert town of Yucca Valley, a few months after the trial. The actress then sold her house for USD 1.1 million only to move to Europe. Amber now lives with her daughter Oonagh Paige. People reported on the matter suggesting that she had left the US because she felt there was "too much chaos" in the country.

Amber Heard's future plans

As of now, it seems that Amber is not working on anything specific at the moment. Back in November 2022, People reported that Amber Heard "is able to just be a mom there. She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time. Amber is a great mom." The time amid the trial and after it had been tough for her. Thus, it seems that she is taking her time to process the matters and then make a comeback. "Amber was devastated before, during, and after the trial. But she is better now," a film source confirmed. This section will be updated with all the information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

