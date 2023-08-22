Amber Heard's new Mera in Birds of Prey comics brings back her USD 1.2 billion movie look

Amber Heard's return as Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has sent ripples of controversy throughout the fan community. Despite her legal troubles, DC Comics has boldly showcased her portrayal of Mera in new artwork, sparking speculation about her appearance in the upcoming sequel. With uncertainties surrounding both Heard's future in the DC Universe and Jason Momoa's continuation as Aquaman, the stage is set for a new chapter of intrigue and anticipation.

Unveiling the New Artwork

AIPT Comics recently unveiled a striking variant cover for their upcoming "Birds of Prey #4" issue. This artwork, crafted by the talented artist Sun Khamunak, showcases the iconic Aquaman and Mera duo as immortalized by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. DC Comics' decision to spotlight Heard's portrayal of Mera in this artwork is bold, considering the cloud of controversy around her. The cover masterfully captures Mera and Arthur poised for battle, trident in hand. Notably, Mera's attire harks back to her look from the 2018 Aquaman movie, sparking speculation about her appearance in the upcoming sequel.

Depp vs Heard Controversy

The anticipation surrounding "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been magnified by the inclusion of Amber Heard as Mera. Not only has Heard's portrayal of the fierce Atlantean princess solidified her place within the DC Universe, but her real-life legal battles have also cast her in the spotlight for reasons beyond acting. With a recent verdict finding Heard guilty, the decision to retain her for the sequel has sparked heated debates among fans. The controversy surrounding her return has created a dynamic backdrop for the film's release.

Mera's Uncertain Future

While Momoa's role is in flux, the trajectory of Amber Heard's participation in the DC Universe remains uncertain. Her legal entanglements have cast doubts on her future involvement in upcoming projects. If speculations are accurate, her role, much like Ezra Miller's Flash, could experience a reduction in screen time rather than an expansion.

As "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" readies itself to grace screens this holiday season, the fanbase remains poised for an unforgettable cinematic experience. Whether one is drawn in by the allure of Atlantis or captivated by the ongoing controversies, the world of DC continues to captivate and astonish. The juxtaposition of Amber Heard's controversial return as Mera and the tantalizing possibilities of Jason Momoa's future as Aquaman or Lobo keeps the DC Universe's allure alive and thriving.

