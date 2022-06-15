Amber Heard's rep denies reports of being cut from Aquaman 2, calls rumours 'inaccurate and slightly insane'

Amber Heard has issued a statement in response to reports that she has been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. For those unversed, Just Jared published a report on Tuesday alleging that Heard is "being cut out of" the already-shot sequel, which is planned to reach cinemas in March 2023.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," a spokesperson for Heard said as per PEOPLE in response to the report. The news comes only two weeks after the judgment in Heard's defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. A seven-person jury reached a decision earlier this month in the trial that started on April 11 in Fairfax County, Virginia, concluding that Depp, 59, proved Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed. The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages, but owing to a Virginia rule that limits punitive damages, Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million (the judge reduced the amount).

However, Heard won one of the three defamation claims in her countersuit and was granted USD 2 million in damages. Interestingly, several times throughout the trial, Heard's participation in the Aquaman films was mentioned. After she auditioned, Depp said he had a role in getting her cast, making a phone call to Warner Bros. officials to seal the deal. She refused it, stating she "fought really hard" to return for the sequel because "they didn't want to include me in the film."

Meanwhile, according to one unsubstantiated Hollywood report, Heard appears in the final edit for fewer than 10 minutes. The film is set to be released in 2023.

