Amber Heard's request to dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit mid-trial denied by judge

Amber Heard's bid to dismiss Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit which has already commenced last month was denied by a judge. According to Variety, Heard’s attorney made a standard motion to dismiss the suit mentioning that Depp’s attorneys had failed to present enough evidence to prove their case although Judge Penney Azcarate denied the motion.

In the ongoing case, Depp is arguing that Heard cost him millions of dollars and his career, particularly losing the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film after she published an op-ed revealing herself as a domestic violence survivor without naming him. The case which commenced on April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia has already seen the actor take the stand. Depp's lawyers have also presented their witnesses including his sister and also a nurse and a forensic accountant.

With Heard's plea being denied by Judge Penney Azcarate, the jury will be tasked to reach a verdict once all the evidence and arguments are presented in court. Heard’s attorneys will now present their defence, including testimony from Heard, who is seemingly suggested to take the stand this week on Wednesday.

Amid the ongoing trial, there have also been reports that stated Heard recently fired her PR team over "bad headlines" as per The New York Post. The Aquaman star has reportedly hired a new crisis management firm before she takes the stand in the ongoing case. In the meantime, netizens have been reacting strongly to the ongoing case and a petition to get the actress removed from Aquaman recently passed over 3 million signatures.

