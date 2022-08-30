Amber Heard's sister Whitney calls out 'disgusting' MTV VMAs for Johnny Depp appearance

Johnny Depp recently left the audience surprised after he made a virtual appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022. The actor was seen descending from the rafters in the Moonman suit as he was seen dressed up as the mascot of the VMAs trophy. This marked the actor's first TV appearance since his defamation trial win against Amber Heard.

While fans cheered for Depp and even deemed it as his comeback moment, his ex-wife, Amber Heard's sister Whitney reacted to the same on social media and called out MTV for his appearance. Taking to her Instagram story, Whitney Heard wrote, "@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters...#DVMAs #IStandWithAmberHeard." Heard's sister has been closely connected to the defamation trial as well and also appeared on the witness stand in the case.

Whitney had previously also reacted to the jury verdict which resulted in Johnny's win. Amber's sister had released a statement on social media following the case verdict was announced where she showed support for her sister and wrote, "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors."

As for Johnny Depp's recent appearance at the VMAs 2022, the actor was seen joking about finding work post his trial win and a voiceover of the actor played at the awards, as he said he's available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, "any old thing you need."

