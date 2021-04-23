Amber Heard's team seeks to dismiss Johnny Depp's USD 50 million defamation suit after UK's libel case verdict

Amber Heard's legal team is hoping the UK court's libel case verdict could help dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her.

In the light of Johnny Depp losing his libel case against a UK newspaper for referring to him as "wife beater", Amber Heard's legal team is now hoping that the verdict may help wrap up his USD 50 million defamation suit too. As per reports, the Aquaman actress' legal team has filed a supplemental plea stating that the UK case verdict proves her claims thus deeming the defamation suit to be invalid and hence are seeking it to be dismissed.

As per a Deadline report, the supplemental plea claims, "Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true – Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life. Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp’s Complaint against Ms. Heard should be dismissed in its entirety."

It has been reported that Heard has requested a May 28 hearing on her plea filing. The defamation trial will not start until April 11, 2022, if it ends up going in front of the judge.

Depp and Heard and have been involved in several legal matters including the USD 50 million defamation suit that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed against his ex-wife in relation to her Washington Post op-ed where she came out as a domestic violence survivor without naming Depp. The actor reportedly filed a defamation suit against Heard stating that the op-ed had affected his career after he lost his role in Disney’s Pirates reboot.

