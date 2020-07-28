Amber Heard's unsent mail to Johnny Depp read aloud in court; Actress called him a ‘monster’ & a ‘violent boy’

Amber Heard's private email draft to her then-husband Johnny Depp was read aloud in London High Court today. The lengthy email made several accusations against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Scroll down to read the details.

A private email that Amber Heard sent to her then-partner Johnny Depp was read aloud at the London High Court today, amidst Johnny’s ongoing court case against The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” The email was written by Amber in 2013 but never sent to Johnny as per Daily Mail’s reports. Lawyer Sasha Wass read aloud the email to the courtroom. Daily Mail reports that Amber started her draft by saying: “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore. It’s like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Half of you, I love madly. The other half scares me. I can’t take him. I wish I could, but I can’t. The problem is, I never really know/understand which one I’m dealing with until it’s too late. The drinking assures me that I am dealing with the monster. The abused scared insecure violent little boy. I just can’t tell where the line starts.”

She continued: “Also, drugs seem to guarantee I will be forced to deal with the monster as well. Once again, it’s knowing what/how much/and when – which makes all the difference. Sometimes the hangover, the morning after is just as bad as the full-on disco bloodbath, I’ve come to expect. You live in a world full of enablers. You cut out and resent (whether you realise it or not) everyone who isn’t an enabler.” “I can make a clear distinction as to who falls into which category with complete ease. Just how often you see them and what role they play in your day-to-day life distinguishes where they fall on the enabling scale. I watched yesterday as everyone around you picked you up off the floor, held you up. Got you on with your life. Prevented you from really falling. With so much help, of course, you can’t know how much this hurts you and your life. Because you pay people around you to prevent your feet from having to hit the rock bottom, as they say. Yesterday, I saw you pass out, amongst vomiting, three times. All three times Jerry had [to] carry you from the floor. On the plane, Nathan mentioned how many times he’s had to break into locked doors to wake you up, after passing out on the toilet.”

“You would have embarrassed yourself countless times if someone would be honest enough with you to tell you. To show you. If someone filmed you while you were in this state you would be mortified. It’s embarrassing just watching it happen. You can’t know because people (friends?) keep smiling to your face and then turning their heads and rolling their eyes at how ridiculous they feel and look picking a grown man up from his own p*** and vomit, knowing he’ll never be able to realise how bad he looks. Hungover – post pills is not much better. You’re mean and insensitive. I have no reason I have to stay with you. And I won’t. You don’t pay me. I don’t have to lie to you for my job, livelihood or kids. I will never want to be locked into you. My freedom is now, I realise, the only thing I have to protect me. I will never ever trust you to trap me. I myself watched you pass out cold on the floor, after drinking yourself sick. One of these times you cut yourself so badly that you needed stitches.”

She went on to add: “You say things you don’t mean. You are impossible to reason with. So everyone placates you. Lies to you. Worse even, you lie to yourself. And you believe it. You have so many yes people around you constantly protecting you from yourself and the truth. They think looking at you in a disappointing way is the truth? Ah, no wonder it doesn’t work. If they left you, on the floor in your own s***, locked in the bathroom while you missed work – then you might have to actually learn. Learn to take care of yourself. You think you’re so tough, big self-destruction – I-don’t-give-a-f*** man?!? B*******.”

“I have put up with so much. I have cleaned s***, vomit and p*** up both literally and figuratively. I have been accused of crazy s*** – none of which I deserved – only to never hear an apology for your booze-fuelled zeal. You have hit me repeatedly. Something you should never have done. What a f****** man you are. And NONE of this would be possible without the booze and drugs. NONE.”

