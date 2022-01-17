Amber Rose RESPONDS to resurfaced 'Kartrashians' tweet amid Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's drama

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's rift amid daughter Chicago's birthday hit the headlines as the rapper claimed that he wasn't invited to the party. Amid the same, an old tweet from West's ex, Amber Rose went viral where she had dissed Kanye and referred to Kim's family as "Kartrashians." After it resurfaced, Rose has now responded to the same.

Following all the drama that Kanye West created by releasing videos where he claimed that Kim tried to keep him out of his daughter Chicago West's birthday bash and more, netizens dragged an old tweet from Kanye's ex-girlfriend Amber Rose which she had posted back in 2015. The tweet shared by Rose was in response to Kanye's dig at her about taking "30 showers" after his split from Rose. In the tweet, Amber had written, "@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u."

Although after the old tweet resurfaced, Rose immediately took to Instagram to set the record straight about her feelings about her past comments and stated that it was "immature." In her statement, she said, "Kim nor her sister deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either." Amber further also added, "Life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity."

In the note shared by Rose, she also mentioned how Kanye never apologised to her for his "30 showers" comment. She also maintained that it was "immature" on her part to involve the Kardashians in the mess that he made.

For the unreversed, Kanye West dated Amber Rose back in 2008 and broke up in 2010.

