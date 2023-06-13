Amber Rose slams netizens trying to 'bully' her after clip goes viral, says 'I never denounced my Blackness'

American rapper and model Amber Rose has slammed trolls trying to criticize and accuse her of denouncing her Black heritage after a clip from College Hill: Celebrity Edition went viral. The television star went physical with co-contestant Joseline Hernandez after a heated argument between the two about Rose's race. Continue reading to know more details.

Amber Rose slams netizens, says 'I never denounced my Blackness'

The 39-year-old got involved in an argument about racial identity with Joseline Hernandez on reality television series College Hill: Celebrity Edition. In the clip, Hernadez told Rose, "I consider you a Black person, like myself" after which a confessional plays where the latter says, "Joseline stop identifying me, let me identify myself and then let you know what that is." The argument got heated when Joseline told Rose that she is not White, but Black.

"My father is white, though," Rose responded after which Hernandez told her, "Your problem is that you really wanna be a White girl" and added, "You really don't even wanna be Black." In her confessional, the latter says, "She don't know how to behave in Black places, or in White places. She feels like she gotta cater to each of them but I damn sure know that she doesn't cater to nothing Black." Rose then proceeded to stand up and was about to strike Hernandez when it was cut off and a message from the show's network BET showed up.

It read that out of respect for all parties involved they would not show the fight and they "do not condone violence of any kind." The scene then cut to the two of them separated. After the clip aired, Rose received a lot of backlash on the Internet and the rapper decided to address it on her Instagram stories. "Bruh the Internet is remedial as fuck. Y'all know exactly what I was saying as a mixed person about not fitting in anywhere on BOTH SIDES now y'all wanna act like I hate being in black spaces GTFOH!"

"The internet is trying to bully me because I'm BLACK AND WHITE ???? WTF IS WRONG WITH YALL????" she added. She also addresses a resurfaced clip from an old interview where she can be heard saying, "I do not consider myself a Black woman." In response, Rose said, "I never denounced my blackness. I don't understand where people are getting that from??? A 5 second clip??? WATCH THE WHOLE INTERVIEW!!!"

Amber Rose has dated several Black musicians in the past including rapper Kanye West for two years. After breaking up with him, she dated rapper Wiz Khalifa who she proceeded to marry in July 2013. Their son Sebastian Taylor was born the same year. She filed for divorce in 2014 which got finalized in 2016 with both having joint custody of their son. In 2016, she dated NBA player Terrence Ross followed by a relation with rapper 21 Savage from 2017 to 2018. She gave birth to her son Slash Electric who she shares with Alexander Edwards.

