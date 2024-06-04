Ambika Mod Shares Thoughts On One Day's Popularity, The Netflix Effect, And Lessons Learned From Sudden Fame

Sorry for reminding you of One Day, but Ambika Mod had things to say!

The actress, 28, who became a global sensation alongside her co-star Leo Woodall following the premiere of the aforementioned series on Netflix in February, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about dealing with the sudden fame and what she learned from the all-encompassing experience. Here’s what she had to say on The Netflix Effect, the scale of One Day’s popularity, and one particular mistake she thinks she committed after the release of the record-making limited series.

What does Ambika Mod think of being the latest beneficiary of The Netflix Effect?

“I haven't talked to anyone directly about it, but I've read interviews with actors who’ve experienced a similar thing,” said Ambika Mod. The actress, who is also known for the BAFTA-winning British medical dramedy This Is Going To Hurt, aligned her experience with Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, saying, “I know that others have gone through it, which is comforting.”

For the unversed, Bailey, who recently appeared in Fellow Travelers, is also Ambika's fellow British actor.

One Day’s Ambika Mod shares thoughts on the much-welcomed reception of the series

Mod told THR that she was expecting One Day to be big given the audience's familiarity with the book and the movie starring Anne Hathaway, but she didn't think it would become such a “cultural moment.” She revealed that she realized it was on another level when her sister screenshotted and sent Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story about One Day. However, Mod said she found the “first couple of months after the show came out really tough and overwhelming.”

Mod on absorbing everything being said about her on the Internet

Following One Day’s release, Mod said she booked a hotel and stayed there for a week just because she wanted a change of scenery and to be somewhere else. However, too much alone time made Mod sit on her phone for a long time, allowing her to absorb “every single thing on the internet that was written about me and the show.”

That, per Mod, was a really big mistake and the biggest takeaway from the One Day experience. However, “I think I needed to go really deep so that I could come back out and never do that again,” said Mod.

Upon being asked what it is that people talk about the most when they see her, Mod said “How much they cried.” The good thing, however, is that Mod is used to such complaints from her fans given the fact that her character from This Is Going To Hurt had a similar arc.

As for her future plans, Mod feels the urge to go back to her roots, comedy, after doing emotional roles consecutively.

