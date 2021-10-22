Ambulance Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal's plans of a bank heist with his brother goes terribly wrong

Jake Gyllenhaal has been smitten with Danish cop-centric action remakes recently, with Michael Bay's Ambulance on the line after starring in The Guilty, which debuted on Netflix this month. Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in Bay's upcoming movie, a high-octane heist thriller with plenty of explosions, car accidents, and helicopter shots.

Check out the trailer here:

Ambulance, adapted by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son), stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as Will Sharp, an Afghanistan war veteran who, desperate for money to pay off his wife's medical bills, makes the rash decision to ask his foster brother Danny, played by Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), for assistance. In turn, Danny, who has always worked outside the law, offers Will a dangerous proposition: organize and execute the most audacious bank robbery in Los Angeles history. Will has no option but to agree to protect his wife.

At the beginning of the trailer, we hear Gyllenhaal's Danny apologize to Abdul-Mateen II's character Will in a voice-over, "I'm sorry I brought you into this. I just wanted things to go back to the way they were." We can see the contrast between the frantic police pursuit in the present and the two brothers as youngsters in the past when Danny speaks these remarks. Later in the trailer, while the two are debating what to do and their plans, Danny asks a foreshadowing question: "Have I ever got you into anything that I couldn't get you out of?" We can tell by the remainder of the clip and the chaos that their effort to flee causes that this time will be different.

However, both Abdul-Mateen and Gyllenhaal have shown that they can provide outstanding, suspenseful performances, which shine through in the teaser despite the film's underwhelming storyline. Meanwhile, Chris Fedak wrote the script, which is based on Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen's original plot and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller Ambulance. Ambulance will be released in cinemas on February 18.

ALSO READ:Jake Gyllenhaal GUSHES over girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu; Reveals he’s ready to be a ‘husband and father’