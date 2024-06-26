AMC Renews Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire For Season 3; First Series From Author's Immortal Universe

It’s official! There will be Interview With The Vampire season 3!

Ahead of the second season’s finale premiere, AMC Networks staked claim for the third season, which will be released on AMC and streaming outlet AMC+. This was also the first series from Anne Rice's Immortal Universe franchise which was followed by Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

What is Interview With The Vampire?

The AMC show is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe book collection, starring Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac —a vampire who reconnects with an old friend, Daniel Molloy, who interviewed him nearly 50 years ago.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, follow Louis de Pointe's epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy.”

Dan McDermott, the president of the entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks revealed that the company had acquired the rights to all 18 of Rice’s multimillion-dollar selling books.

“When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams, you hope there’s a show as good as ‘Interview’ on the other end,” he said in a statement. The series premiered on October 2, 2022, with a stellar 98% score and great reviews from viewers.

The cast and crew of Interview With The Vampire

Sam Reid, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles and Ben Daniels join Anderson as supporting cast. Rolin Jones is the showrunner, writer, and creator of Interview With the Vampire. He’s also an executive producer alongside Mark Johnson, Mark Taylor, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

“What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations,” McDermott said in a statement release.

He added that he is excited for the creative team to take over and come up with something unique, fresh, and enticing like always. He also credited the franchise's “incredibly loyal and passionate” fanbase, which is their biggest supporter and cares about the show as much as they do.