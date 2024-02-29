AMC Theatres’ Quartely Revenue Soars As Taylor Swift And Beyonce Drive Attendance Surge

AMC Entertainment unveiled its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, February 28, showcasing a noteworthy surge in revenue for the theater chain. Despite a downturn in box office revenues across the industry during the fourth quarter, AMC managed to achieve double-digit growth. CEO Adam Aron emphasized that the entirety of this growth, literally everything, was attributed to AMC's distribution of two key events, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

AMC Theatres surpassed Wall Street expectations, reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $1.10 billion, a significant increase from $990.9 million in 2022. The net loss for the quarter narrowed to $182 million, compared to $287.7 million in the previous year. For the full year, AMC Theatre's total revenue amounted to $4.8 billion, marking a notable rise from $3.9 billion in 2022. The net loss also showed improvement, totaling $396.6 million, a $577 million improvement from the previous year.

CEO Adam Aron attributed the entire increase in fourth-quarter revenue to the contributions of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Their collaborations drove a surge in attendance, with total fourth-quarter attendance reaching 51.9 million, up by 4.7% compared to the previous year. This underscores the significant impact of strategic partnerships with renowned artists on AMC's financial performance and audience engagement.

In a press release, Aron wrote, “What is particularly noteworthy is how much AMC benefited from our trailblazing industry leading efforts with our highly successful distribution of two concert movies Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Despite a diminished box office overall, in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago, AMC’s revenue grew by 11.5 percent and AMC’s adjusted EBITDA almost tripled. Literally, all of that increase in AMC’s Revenue and EBITDA is attributable to our having shown these two movies in our theatres in the U.S. and internationally.”

AMC Theatres to bring Nicole Kidman commercial

During the earnings call, AMC Theatres management unveiled plans to debut a new commercial featuring Nicole Kidman, along with an exciting new pre-show experience described by Aron as "beautiful and spectacular." Aron announced that starting March 1, audiences will be treated to three different 30-second Nicole Kidman commercials before each movie on a rotating basis, enhancing the cinematic experience for patrons.

Moreover, Aron revealed that the company has been inundated with requests from musical artists, indicating a growing trend towards concert movies. AMC plans to satisfy this demand by offering more concert films “later in 2024 and/or 2025”, further diversifying their content offerings. Despite challenges facing the industry, such as a 35% decline in fourth-quarter domestic box office revenue compared to 2019 due to lingering impacts from strikes, Aron expressed optimism that the situation would improve in the coming months. He anticipates a gradual easing of the strike impacts starting in the spring, indicating a positive outlook for the industry's recovery.

He said, “AMC believes that the box office will start to strengthen again as soon as this coming month of March, in some of the summer months and especially in the latter third of this year. And over the medium term, we are both bullish and optimistic. With all the caveats that no one’s crystal ball is perfect, we currently expect that the industry box office in 2025 will grow by $1 to $2 billion, or more, in size over 2024.”

In addition to its operational strategies, AMC also executed several stock exchange agreements towards the end of 2023 aimed at reducing its debt burden. As a result of these initiatives, AMC successfully lowered the principal balance of its debt by an impressive $448.1 million over the course of the full year 2023.

