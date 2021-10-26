Amelia Gray Hamlin is ‘rly rly happy’ as ex Scott Disick moves on with Elizabeth Grace Lindley

Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin recently reacted to the rumours of Disick cosying up with another woman. The 20-year-old model shared a rare post with her followers on Instagram, stating that she is "rly rly happy." In the pictures she posted alongside, the model was seen flashing her middle finger to the camera. Her mom and RHOBH star Lisa Rinna commented a smiley face below.

Amelia’s happy update comes a few days after her 38-year-old ex was spotted with a blonde woman in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. As per Page Six, the woman is said to be model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

If you weren’t keeping up, Disick and Hamlin broke up in September after almost a year of dating. At the time, an insider close to the couple revealed that the duo went through a “rocky patch” after Disick’s shady DM to Younes Bendjima about their ex Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. The insider told People that "the split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone. He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them."

Scott shares 3 kids (Mason, 11½, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6½) with Kourtney Kardashian, who he dates for almost a decade before finally calling it quits in 2015. Scot has been off the grid since the announcement of Kourtney and Travis’ engagement last week. Just after the engagement, a source spoke to People magazine and said: "Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship. He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

