Amelia Hamlin seemingly SHADES ex Scott Disick over Kourtney Kardashian DM drama in recent post

Amelia Hamlin has recently taken to her Instagram to share some photos summing up her 2021. She also penned a heartfelt post alongside about her experience overall and lauded herself for being authentic. However, it seems like she seemingly threw shade at ex Scott Disick over the Kourtney Kardashian DM chaos that happened in October.

Opening up on her how her entire year was, Hamlin penned about having had her eyebrows bleached and "dreams coming true." “2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically," she penned. Many fans and social media users are of the opinion that Hamlin shaded her ex-boyfriend Disick with the lines, "I completely lost my sense of self...not knowing that I would reclaim it even more authentically."

For those unversed, Scott had previously allegedly sent a private text to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Younes Bendjima about a picture of the Poosh founder with Travis Barker vacationing on a yacht in Italy. Bendjima publicly revealed the texts while opening up on how disrespectful Scott's texts have been towards Kourtney. The television star and Disick share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

After the chaos, reports had suggested that Amelia, who was Disick's then-girlfriend called it quits due to his texts about Kourtney. In the recent post, Amelia also added, "The year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!!"

Take a look at the post:

ALSO READ: Scott Disick reconnecting with exes in an effort to ‘go out more’ & keep busy after Kourtney’s engagement