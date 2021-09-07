Amelia Hamlin shares motivational quote to 'never settle for less' amid breakup rumors with Scott Disick

Amelia Gray Hamlin seems to be following Khloé Kardashian's breakup strategy. The 20-year-old model posted a cryptic statement on Monday about never settling for less, "especially not with your heart," amid reports that she and Scott Disick had called it quits. This comes just hours after it was revealed that the duo are 'spending time apart.’

The news comes after he was found trash-talking about ex-Kourtney Kardashian with her former lover Younes Bendjima. The post shared on her Instagram Story read in full, “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.” She also wrote, “This is it.” Earlier in the day, a source told E! News that Hamlin and Disick, 38, are "spending time apart" to "decide whether it's time to move on and if they are really in love."

Check out her post here:

On Monday, Hamlin also posted a glum picture from her bed on her Instagram Story, captioned, “Day off. Will be here all day for all inquiries plz reach out to my bed.” However, as per Page Six, another source close to the issue said that the couple, who had been inseparable for months, chose to spend the Labor Day weekend apart.

Meanwhile, Hamlin, Lisa Rinna's younger daughter, initially hinted at her displeasure with her boyfriend on Sunday when she shared a picture of someone wearing a shirt that said, "Don't you have a girlfriend?" However, Hamlin and Disick have been dating since October 2020, and their 18-year age difference has been a source of discussion ever since.

ALSO READ:Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship in trouble after his viral DM about ex Kourtney Kardashian?