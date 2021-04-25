America Ferrera celebrates 20 YEARS in Hollywood; Says ‘We did it baby girl’ to younger self in nostalgic post

America Ferrera recently celebrated 20 years as a “working actress” in Hollywood. Scroll down to see how the actress reminisced about her first shoot 2 decades ago.

America Ferrera has been in Hollywood for longer than we realise, and today is a big day for her career! Over the weekend, the 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram to celebrate her 20-year career as an actress, reflecting on her first-ever role in the Disney Channel original movie Gotta Kick It Up!, which was released in 2002. “20 years ago today was my first day as a working actress. My mind was blown that my dream was becoming a reality,” America started her post. “I was being PAID to act and dance in a Disney Channel Movie called Gotta Kick It Up! I couldn’t believe I was rehearsing with real dancers and choreographers, that all the snacks were free, and that my wardrobe fitting was on the famous Warner Brothers lot where I spotted George Clooney playing basketball and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston hanging out in the door of his trailer!!”

“I soaked up every moment of being on that set with @camilleguaty @suilma #sabrinawiener & #jhoannaflores because the truth was I had no idea if I’d ever get the chance to do it again,” America continued. “I wish I could go back and tell this little baby America that the next 20 years of her life will be filled with unbelievable opportunity to express her talent and plenty of challenges that will allow her to grow into a person, actress, producer, director, activist that she is very proud and grateful to be. We did it baby girl. I’m proud of us. #AF20 #gottakickitup #20years”

Since starring in Gotta Kick It Up!, America has had roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Ugly Betty, Superstore, the How to Train Your Dragon movie franchise, among many more. For her role in Ugly Betty, America won her first Emmy award and Golden Globe award.

