American Country Music Award: When will it happen and who will host? Here’s everything you need to know

The American Country Music Awards are around the corner, and we, as usual, can't keep calm until we know more about the details. The ACM Awards honour the year's greatest musical accomplishments as chosen by the fans. Where the night is filled with nonstop music and a strong lineup that includes first-time collaborations and exclusive world premiere performances from the biggest names in music.



Nobody can match the vibe created by true country music. Country music will be there to calm you down from the world and let you delve deeper into the beauty while the music of today's generation will enthrall you.

With the celebration of the greatest night of the year, the driver of the entire event should be hands-on with their preparation, so let's have a look at who this year will take over the podium for hosting the night of Country Music Awards.

Who will host the awards night?

The American Country Music Awards will once again be hosted by Dolly Parton, but this time, Garth Brooks will be joining her as a plus one.

When is the event set to happen?

The event is scheduled to take place on May 11 at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Where will the awards night be streamed?

Everyone will be able to watch and enjoy the awards show from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video. The next day, Amazon Freeview will provide a free broadcast of the entire ceremony and concerts.

Here is what Dolly Parton has to say about hosting for the second time

The evening will be hosted by Parton for the second year in a row, but this will be the first time Brooks will be taking over the podium with Dolly Parton at the awards ceremony.

Here is what Dolly Parton quoted in excitement:

"I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth," said Parton. "While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together."

Where, in response to this, Garth Brooks mentioned:

"Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple."

