American Gladiators documentary: When and where to watch?

The American Gladiators Documentary, a highly anticipated production, offers a captivating glimpse into the beloved 90s series that combined sports and game show elements, pitting "amateur" contestants against professional "gladiators." As part of ESPN's renowned 30 for 30 series, the film features interviews with the cast and crew, delving into the show's unique blend of athleticism and entertainment.

Unveiling the gladiators' stories

In this gripping documentary produced by ESPN Films, a leader in the field of documentary filmmaking since 2008, viewers will be treated to a behind-the-scenes exploration of the American Gladiators phenomenon. Interviews with the likes of Lynn 'Red' Williams ('Sabre'), Deron McBee ('Malibu'), Johnny Ferraro, Salina Bartunek ('Elektra'), Michael Horton ('Gemini'), and the late William Billy Smith ('Thunder') offer insights into the experiences and challenges faced by the gladiators.

A rollercoaster ride of nostalgia and intrigue

Director Ben Berman promises an enthralling journey through the American Gladiators Documentary. From 90s nostalgia to Elvis impersonators, unexpected twists, mental torment, murder plots, aliens, and a stark portrayal of America's darker history, the film takes viewers to intriguing and unexpected places. As Berman puts it, "Come for the sports and 90s nostalgia, but stay for the mind-bending revelations and captivating storytelling."

When and where to catch the American Gladiators documentary

Don't miss out on the American Gladiators Documentary experience! Part 1 of this thrilling two-part film premieres on Tuesday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET, while Part 2 will be showcased on Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN. Additionally, fans can stream the documentary, along with the extensive 30 for 30 library, on ESPN+. With VICE Studios as the executive producer, this comprehensive exploration of the American Gladiators series promises to captivate both longtime fans and those new to the gladiator phenomenon. Get ready to relive the nostalgia, uncover hidden stories, and immerse yourself in the unforgettable world of American Gladiators.

