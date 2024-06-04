American Gladiators Reboot In Works; To Arrive On Amazon Prime Video Soon

Prepare for the comeback of an iconic series. The American Gladiators is being revived on Amazon Prime Video, and they are currently scouting for participants who can match the speed and strength of the gladiators.

All about American Gladiators remake

Barry Poznick, MGM Alternative at Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment General Manager, expressed his enthusiasm over the nationwide casting search. As per Varitey, they said they are "looking for America’s fittest and fiercest competitors" from different walks of life. They aim to make it the ultimate sports entertainment.

In 1989, Joe Theismann and Mike Adamle hosted the original American Gladiators, which ran for seven seasons until 1996, with more than 30 gladiators featuring in it. The franchise has since been adapted into different languages, including versions in the UK, Australia, Japan, Denmark, and South Africa, among others.

On January 13, 2024, Gladiators premiered in the UK with about six million viewers and, within twenty-eight days, managed to amass a total of 9.8 million viewership count which was the largest debut for a new entertainment show on BBC One since 2017. Consequently, a second season has been ordered.

What to expect from the American Gladiators remake?

This version of American Gladiators will include some new challenges as well as a mixture of old ones like Gauntlet, Hang Tough, and The Eliminator.

Lauren Anderson, who is Head of Brand and Content Innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, pointed out that, “Gladiators is an enduring, physical challenge format that continues to engage families around the world.”

She added that her firm looks forward to offering global Prime Video subscribers reimagined elements alongside nostalgic ones that pay tribute to the original show.

American Gladiators was produced by MGM Alternative in collaboration with Flor-Jon Films for Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios as well as created by Johnny C. Ferraro based on the original concept developed by him together with Dan Carr, whereafter he comes back again as an executive producer while distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

