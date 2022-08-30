American Horror Stories season 2: Next episode, everything you need to know

Prepare yourself for this week's terrifying installment of American Horror Stories Season 2 on Hulu. Each episode of the series, which Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk created for FX on Hulu, is based on a separate horror story. It is well-known for a variety of episodes, including spooky asylums, witch covens, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the end of the world itself.

Each episode of this American Horror Story spinoff is its own story, as opposed to the original series' one or two stories that unfold throughout the whole season.

Here’s everything we know about American Horror Stories season 2:

American Horror Stories Season 2 will premiere its subsequent new episode on September 1. The forthcoming episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 will continue to feature the series' infamously gory material. Fans speculate that the episode may be about necrophilia based on the title.

1. American Horror Stories season 2 episode 1: "The Dollhouse"

Airdate: July 21, 2022

"A job interview at the Van Wirt Toy Company goes wrong in 1961 Natchez, Mississippi."

Starring: Denis O'Hare, Kristine Froseth, Houston Towe

2. American Horror Stories season 2 episode 2: "Aura"

Airdate: July 28, 2022

"Despite installing an Aura smart doorbell system, a married couple are terrorized by a cryptic visitor after they move into a new home."

Starring: Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Joel Swetow, Lily Rohren, Vince Yap

3. American Horror Stories season 2 episode 3: "Drive"

Airdate: August 4, 2022

"A club girl's life is turned upside down when the nightlife begins following her home."

Starring: Bella Thorne, Anthony de la Torre, Nico Greetham, Billie Bodega, Austin Woods

4. American Horror Stories season 2 episode 4: "Milkmaids"

Airdate: August 11, 2022

"An outcast risks everything to save her town from devastation."

Starring: Cody Fern, Addison Timlin, Julia Schlaepfer, Seth Gabel, Ian Sharkey

5. American Horror Stories season 2 episode 5: "Bloody Mary"

Airdate: August 18, 2022

"A group of teenage girls conjures Bloody Mary, hoping she'll grant their deepest desires, but are horrified to learn that every wish has a price."

Starring: Dominique Jackson, Quvenzhané Wallis, Raven Scott

6. American Horror Stories season 2 episode 6: "Facelift"

Airdate: August 25, 2022

"A woman desperate to look her best does the unthinkable."

Starring: Judith Light, Rebecca Dayan, Kurt Bryant

7. American Horror Stories season 2 episode 7: "Necro"

Airdate: September 1, 2022

Recap of American Horror Story episode 6

Marcus Stokes and Manny Coto directed and wrote the previous episode of American Horror Stories Season 2, titled Facelift. Starring Judith Light, Rebecca Dayan, Britt Lower, Todd Waring, and Cornelia Guest, it aired on Thursday, August 25.

In the episode, Virginia Mellon, a woman in her late 50s who wants to look younger, was the main character. An anti-aging expert named Dr. Enid Perle is recommended to her by a friend. As she recovers, Virginia experiences tremendous pain and is troubled by demonic images.

Virginia brushes off Fay's worries about her doctor and makes her way to Perle's exclusive lodge to recover. Fay chooses to go to the lodge with Virginia, but security details and sedates her. Virginia's damaged pig face surprises Perle when she removes her bandages.

It turns out that Virginia was to be their yearly ritual sacrifice to the deity Étain. Perle and her employees are members of a cult that worships beauty. Virginia was set free on the lodge grounds so she could run away if she crossed the stream. But along the way, she is hunted and murdered by cult members, including Cassie. Then Perle tells Fay, who is in tears, that her birth mother was an adherent of Étain.

Later, with the cult's distinctive butterfly tattoo, a self-assured Fay returns to the institution. The two proceed to their destination together when she identifies a young man as another cult member.

When is the American Horror Stories season 2 release date?

Season 2 of American Horror Stories premiered on July 21. It is safe to conclude that American Horror Stories is a summer series whereas American Horror Story keeps to the fall because the first season of the series debuted in July as well.

What is American Horror Stories season 2 about?

One of the hallmarks of the AHS brand is that you never really know what the new season will be about until it premieres. The American Horror Stories anthology format makes it more challenging to put the parts together.

Each episode is unique. Thematic connections exist in a handful of the episodes, and others make allusions to past seasons of the main show. Some narratives can be read in isolation. The appeal of Murphy and Falchuk's strategy lies in the mystery of what will come next.

The series synopsis from FX on Hulu is as follows:

"American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's highly acclaimed and well-liked anthology series American Horror Story. The weekly anthology series American Horror Stories will each feature a different horror story.

Since 2011, the creators of AHS have transformed the horror genre with multiple episodes that feature a frightening asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the end of the world. There are many committed fans of the TV show who are anxiously anticipating the horrors that the forthcoming episodes will bring. The franchise is produced by Twentieth Television.

The series' executive producers are Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray, and Manny Coto.

The cast of American Horror Stories season 2

Some well-known AHS alums, including Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, and Nico Greetham, may be seen in the trailer (which you can see below). Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne, Judith Light, Dominique Jackson, and Quvenzhané Wallis are newcomers to the second season.

Whether they are portrayed by seasoned franchise actors or brand-new actors who have just joined the franchise, fresh characters are frequently included in every episode. Some actors might even make multiple appearances, as Aaron Tveit did in the first season.

We also discovered that American Horror Story past seasons could make a cameo. Season 1 featured appearances by Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Dylan McDermott, and Matt Bomer. There might also be iconic franchise sites, as we saw with Murder House. The Murder House, the focal point of American Horror Story's first season, was prominently featured in the first season of Stories.

