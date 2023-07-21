American Horror Story Delicate Teaser: Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable in her debut fictional role

American Horror Story, the highly famous horror thriller series is now set to be back with its new season soon. The highly awaited project has been making headlines lately after it was confirmed that the show's star Emma Roberts is set to return, and is joined by Cara Delevingne. The new AHS season, titled Delicate, is also set to mark the fictional role debut of Kim Kardashian, the famous reality TV star. The highly anticipated American Horror Story Delicate teaser is finally out and is now winning the internet.

Kim Kardashian look unrecognizable in the American Horror Story Delicate teaser

The unique and almost eerie teaser of American Horror Story Delicate introduces the show's leading stars, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian as their almost unrecognizable avatars. Even though the teaser hardly reveals anything about the premise of the show's new edition, it confirms that the horror element and thrill will be perfectly intact, just like the previous editions. The AHS Delicate teaser introduces its three leading ladies, played by Roberts, Delevingne, and Kardashian, respectively, in blonde looks, in the backdrop of pregnancy and maternity.

The AHS fans across the globe, who were thoroughly disappointed with Kim Kardashian's casting in the series, are now stunned to see the reality TV star's unrecognizable look. The promising teaser has relieved the concerned viewers who believe casting Kim was a bad choice, by presenting her with an unrecognizable look. Not just the famous TV star, but both Emma Roberts are Cara Delevingne have also stunned viewers with their new avatars in the teaser of the Hulu show.

Watch the American Horror Story Delicate teaser, below

About American Horror Story Delicate

As reported earlier, the American Horror Story's 12th season, which has been titled Delicate, is said to be based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition, by Danielle Valentine. Emma Roberts, who has been a part of the star cast of the show since the 2013 edition, is returning to play a powerful role. She was also a part of the entries of American Horror Story, which were titled Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984. The makers are expected to announce the release date of the show, which is set to stream on Hulu, very soon.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reveals ex husband Kanye West asked her to ‘burn’ his things after finalizing divorce