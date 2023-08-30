American Horror Story Season 12: Kim Kardashian gets full horror rebrand in new first look with Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian is serving horror in a new first-look poster with Emma Roberts. Commencing in 2011, the Emmy-winning anthology series by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk delves into distinct supernatural or horror themes in every season. As the series unfolds, it transports the cast of characters to fresh settings, evolving with the exploration of each trope. Reportedly the upcoming season, American Horror Story: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. Here's what we know about Season 12 so far.

New poster of Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts

The picture shared on the American Horror Story Twitter profile is cast in a vibrant, fluorescent blue hue. In the image, Emma stands over a reclining Kim, while a tiny web weaves itself around Roberts' slightly parted lips. A spider elegantly inches its way toward Kardashian, leaving behind a delicate trail of silk. The SKIMMS mogul sports false eyelashes that extend past her eyebrows and towards her cheekbone, clearly inspired by the spider theme of the show. The poster was accompanied by the cryptic caption, "Their bite is deadly." The new first look of the duo might point towards the two characters having a deep connection in the show, as their stories might intertwine with each other.

Kim Kardashian's role in the upcoming season

Kardashian's unexpected involvement in season 12 of American Horror Story caught many off-guard. While the 42-year-old had only made a few brief appearances as an actor during the late 2000s and early 2010s, her current prominence in the show's promotional content across its social media platforms suggests that she will likely take on an important role in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Little Italy actress, Emma Roberts, will be returning to the series for the 6th time, her most recent role was in season 9. The eerie link established between them in promotional visuals like this spider-themed image hints at a potential connection between their characters within the story. The inclusion of both actresses in various posters and trailers, where they appear to be pregnant, indicates that this season is likely to prominently feature themes of motherhood and pregnancy.

