American Horror Story Season 12: Kim Kardashian's new look in teaser shows her in creepy 'spider' avatar

American Horror Story is back in action, and trust me, this time they're not holding back. Season 12, aptly named Delicate, is here to send shivers down your spine and haunt your dreams in the best way possible. Welcome to the vortex of Delicate, where terror reigns supreme. Stay tuned, stay brave, and prepare to confront your deepest fears with the newest chapter of AHS. Dear fellow thrill-seekers, fasten your seatbelts for an emotional rollercoaster, a torrent of chills, and a Kardashian twist like you've never seen.

ALSO READ: American Horror Story: Kim Kardashian impresses co-star Zachary Quinto with her ‘Spirit and openness’

Sneak peek into the American Horror Story and new look of Kim Kardashian

Imagine a haunting melody that crawls under your skin as the enigmatic Delicate beckons. Mark your calendars for September 20, because that's when the pandemonium kicks off. But wait, there's more to this twisted tale! Prepare to be gobsmacked as we unveil a star-studded cast that will leave you questioning reality. Yes, you read that right – the one and only Kim Kardashian is joining forces with the indomitable Emma Roberts. Talk about an electrifying combo that's bound to keep you at the edge of your seat!

The abyss of teaser trailers will leave your heart racing and your mind spinning. Peek behind the curtains, and what do you see? Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and the iconic Kim Kardashian navigating spine-tingling medical setups. Spiders, eggs, and a dash of eerie pregnancy imagery set the tone for what promises to be the most hair-raising season yet. And trust me, the surprises are coming in waves.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: American Horror Story Delicate Teaser: Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable in her debut fictional role

New secrets and terrors of the American Horror Story

Season 12 will be steered by the brilliant Halley Feiffer. The source material was plucked from Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, a feminist spin on the classic Rosemary's Baby. Entering a realm where a woman's worst fears become her chilling reality, and those around her remain oblivious.

Wait, there's more! Legendary director Jessica Yu is weaving her magic into this wicked tale, bringing her own unique touch to the AHS universe.

ALSO READ: American Horror Story: Fans threaten to boycott upcoming season after Kim Kardashian's teaser reveal

Advertisement

Let's not forget the dynamic duo at the helm. Give it up for Emma Roberts as Siobhan Walsh and Kim Kardashian as Anna Alcott. Creator Ryan Murphy proudly ushers them into the spotlight, declaring them the faces of Delicate. The stakes are higher than ever, and the terror? Oh, it's beyond your wildest nightmares. With Halley Feiffer's wicked script, get ready to journey into the heart of fear itself.