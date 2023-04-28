American Horror Story Season 12: Which character will Cara Delevingne play in the series? Find out

Only Murders in the Building actress Cara Delevinge will be joining the cast for Season 12 of American Horror Story.

Deadline has reported that Cara Delevingne will join the American Horror Story cast as a series regular. No details about the role she will be playing are disclosed. Season 12 of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk series is written by Halley Feiffer. The new season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition and will likely be out in August. The novel is described as “a gripping thriller about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens. A cover blurb from author Andrea Bartz describes Delicate Condition as ‘the feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby we all needed.'

Cara’s had a successful acting career by being a part of the SAG-nominated ensemble of Only Murders in the Building. She also started in the Amazon series Carnival Row, and she was also an executive producer.

Controversial Casting of Kim Kardashian

The series recently faced backlash for casting Kim Kardashian in Season 12. Ryan Murphy defended the casting decision by saying, "Kim Kardashian is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world. We are thrilled to welcome her to the American Horror Stories family."

"Emma Roberts and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim Kardashian. This season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he explained. Ryan Murphy said that he was impressed with Kim’s hosting on Saturday Night Live.

