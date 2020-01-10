American Horror Story's Harry Hains dies at 27; His mom revealed he struggled with mental illness & addiction

Actor Harry Hains, best known for his role in American Horror Story, passed away on January 7. Hains' mother Jane Badler took to Instagram to confirm the news of his death.

It a sad turn of events, actor Harry Hains has passed away. The star was best known for his roles in American Horror Story and The OA. He was 27. The actor passed away on January 7, his mother Jane Badler confirmed. She took to Instagram and shared a slew of pictures of her son to break the news with fans. While she did not reveal the cause of death, she mentioned that he was struggling with mental illness and addiction.

"On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction . A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life," she wrote, sharing different pictures of Harry. She went on to reveal that there is a memorial set up this weekend for him.

John Stamos took to the comments section to remember Harry. He wrote, "Jane, I’m heartbroken. Harry truly was one of the brightest, most charismatic, charming guys I’ve ever met. His sense of humor and kindness helped get me through a dark time and I will forever be grateful. In the song ‘Starry, Starry Night, Don McLean sings about Vincent Van Gogh. - “This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you” I’m so sorry for your loss, Jane. I will never forget your son. Xo John."

Actress Lois Robbins wrote, "Love you Jane. My heart breaks for you and your family. RIP beautiful Harry." Actor Shawn Ashmore wrote, "I am so sorry for you loss Jane!!"

