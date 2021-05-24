American Idol 2021: Chayce Beckham declared as Season 19's WINNER

American Idol Season 19 has come to an end. With the top 3 contestants performing one last time, America voted throughout their performances and declared Chayce Beckham the winner of the season,

And that's a wrap! American Idol Season 19 ended on Sunday, May 23. The top 3 finalists, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham performed one last time to secure viewer votes. This was followed by the season's best contestants performing with celebrity guests and even the judges. America voted throughout the show and the singer with the least votes was eliminated.

The finale kicked off with a performance by Macklemore, who was later joined by the Top 3 finalists for a rendition of Can't Hold Us. That was followed by solo performances by the finalists to songs chosen by the judges. After the first round, one artist was eliminated and given third place on American Idol Season 19. Despite impressing viewers during the finale, Grace couldn't make it to the second round and secured third place.

Before the winner was declared, there were quite a few fun performances. Some of the male contestants of season 19 joined Fall Out Boy in a performance of My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark. Then, Chaka Khan slew it on stage in a black jumpsuit while he performed to Sweet Thing. This performance was followed by terrific acts by Leona Lewis, Mickey Guyton, Alyssa Wray, Sheryl Crow, Graham DeFranco, Murphy, Luke Bryan, Casey Bishop, Lionel Richie, Lindsey Buckhingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Katy Perry and Hunter Metts.

At the very end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest revealed who was the winner of American Idol Season 19. And the winner was...

Chayce Beckham!

Meanwhile, there was one contestant who was missing in action. American Idol fans were surprised to see Arthur Gunn not part of the finale. The producers of the show previously announced that Arthur would perform two songs with celebrity guest Sheryl Crow but he wasn't present at the show. The show later brought back Graham DeFranco to perform with Crow in his stead. Arthur's absence in the finale wasn't clear and nothing was explained on air either.

