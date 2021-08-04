American Idol 2022: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return as judges for Season 5

The judges for the 2022 season of American Idol have been announced, and we now know who all will be returning. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, as well as presenter Ryan Seacrest, have all signed new contracts to return to the competition in 2022, the show's 20th season overall and the fifth season on ABC. American Idol will hold virtual auditions for would-be competitors throughout the nation on August 6.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Rob Mills, executive vp unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Television said “Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC. Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons — and they’re ready to do it again. As we begin a momentous season, I think it’s safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on Idol."

In May, ABC renewed American Idol for the 2021-22 season, but, as has been the case for most of the show's tenure at the network, it did so without negotiating contracts with its judges and host. The news of their comeback just as the season's gears began to spin is likewise a regular trend.

Meanwhile, American Idol's virtual auditions will begin on August 6 and will continue until September 21, offering contestants from every state the opportunity to exhibit their ability to Idol producers, who will then choose individuals to try out in front of the judges. The show is set to premiere on ABC in early 2022.

