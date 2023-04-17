American Idol 2023 audition: When will it start? Know about the schedule, judges, contestants, and more

ABC’s singing reality show, American Idol, has announced various locations where the auditions for the season 2023 will be taking place. Read more to know who the judges will be, how many contestants will compete, and when the competition will begin. You can expect season 21 of American Idol to air in the winter of 2023. The show ran for a grand total of 15 seasons on Fox from 2002 to 2016. After a two-week hiatus, the show moved over to ABC. This will be the sixth season of American Idol that ABC airs. Read more to know who the judges will be, how many contestants will compete, and when the competition will begin.

American Idol Eligibility requirements

You must be 15 years or above of age to participate in this season of American Idol. The applicant must be a legal resident of the USA with the unrestricted right to work in the United States or have authorization in the United States.

American Idol audition locations

You will have to fill out an online application in order to audition; once you are selected as a contestant, you will be informed to attend an in-person audition. You can check the full list of audition locations on the official American Idol website. A few cities out of the list are Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. At the audition, you can choose a song of your choice. The judges will then give you feedback while letting you know if you have made it to the next round.

When will American Idol air?

The 21 seasons of American Idol will air on 19 February, 2023, on ABC. The show was created by Simon Fuller and produced by Fremantle USA & 19 Entertainment is one of the most popular singing shows in the world.

American Idol Season 21 judges

You will be pleased to know that there has been no change in the judge's lineup of American Idol. The beloved judging panel is back for another season with their infectious energy. Country singer Luke Bryan, pop sensation Katy Perry and the legendary singer Lionel Richie will be the judges for the 2023 edition of American Idol.

Procedure to apply for American Idol Season 21

You can visit the official ABC website and find the American Idol Season 22″ Casting open.

Read the terms and conditions thoroughly and open the American Idol Audition 2023 Application Form.

Fill out all the mandatory questions in the form.

Make sure all the questions are filled in; an incomplete form won’t be accepted by the portal.

Read the information regarding the eligibility criteria and upload a video of your audition.

Review all the details before submitting.

Submit your application.

