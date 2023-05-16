American Idol 2023: Fans disapprove of We Ani's elimination, call the show 'rigged'

Wé Ani, a participant on American Idol, was voted off before the season finals, prompting viewers to claim that the show is rigged. Furious viewers argued that Wé deserved to be in the top three and questioned Colin Stough's eligibility to play.

Here is what happened in the singing reality show:

Wé and fellow participant Zachariah Smith were eliminated during the programme on Sunday, while Colin, Megan Danielle, and I'm Tongi all advanced to the Idol finals next week.

Wé, 24, sang Into the Unknown from Frozen II earlier in the programme to fit in with the Disney theme after being tutored by guest mentor Sofia Carson. The judges applauded her performance, with Lionel Richie calling her a "star" and Katy Perry praising her voice.

Wé's second act featured an orchestra and her rendition of Miley Cyrus' song The Climb. Viewers were outraged when Wé didn't make the top three and vented their rage on Twitter.

Fans outraged over Wé Ani's elimination

"This show is rigged," one person tweeted. Wé Ani should definitely win this season."

"We think Ani is the best singer on American Idol," said another. She is the Whitney Houston of her generation. She cannot be compared to Colin or Iam. "American Idol has been rigged."

Others agreed on Reddit that Wé deserved a spot more than Colin.

"We got robbed...," one user said. Collin has a marketable skill set. He'll undoubtedly release a couple albums, but come on. He has no business being in the top three."

Few of the users supported the elimination round of Wé Ani.

Other admirers, however, commended Colin, with one saying, "Colin deserved it." He's been steadily improving all season."

"I despise country music, but Colin has had more memorable performances this season than we have," said another.

ALSO READ: What is Britney Spears' documentary about? Here's where you can watch it

What is the American Idol controversy?

Judge Katy was called out late last month for acting "rudely" towards Wé. The singer was chastised for appearing startled when Wé was chosen as the last contestant to advance to the top 12 and for neglecting to provide criticism following her performance.

Wé was chosen from among Dawson Wayne, Elijah McCormick, and Malik Heard to be one of the 12 competitors that advanced to the following round. The camera switched to Katy Perry, who was sitting at the judge's table and was stunned by the news. Wé then closed the night with Adele's song, Skyfall.

Advertisement

Instead of providing comments on her performance, Katy stated that she was "shook" by the poll results and invited people to vote for their favorites.

ALSO READ: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: King George and Queen Charlotte's relationship EXPLAINED