American Idol 2023 Finale: From date and time to Top 3 contestants; All you need to know about the episode

American Idol is one of the longest-running shows in television history. The judges and Top 3 contestants are prepping to end Season 21 of American Idol with a bang. The finale of the reality singing show airs in May. Here is everything you need to know about the season finale.

When is the American Idol finale?

The finale of American Idol Season 21 is set to air at 8 pm EST on Sunday, May 21, at 8 pm. Viewers will be able to watch it on ABC. The final episode will be three hours long and will air coast-to-coast. Fans will be able to choose this season’s winner by voting for them.

Who is in the race to become the next American Idol?

The top three people to make it to the final are Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, and Megan Danielle.

Colin Stough

Colin Stough is 18 years old, and he is from Mississippi, born on July 28, 2004. Colin works as an HVAC technician back in his hometown in Gattman. Colin chose to sing Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd in his audition. He has also revealed that his mother was the one that signed him up to audition for the show.

Iam Tongi

William “Iam” Tongi is an 18-year-old from Kahuku, Hawaii. Iam has won over the judges and audience alike through his performances in Season 21. Many of Iam’s performances were a tribute to his father, Rodney, who passed away a few months before the season premiered.

After Iam’s audition on American Idol, judge Lionel Richie noted, “I can tell he meant a lot to you.”

He continued, “When you love so deeply, you feel so deeply. So what you’ve just given us right now is the fact that you love that man so much; we’re there with you.”

Katy predicted Iam would be the champion of this season before the Season finale, which got her into trouble with the audience. The judge said, "I don't believe in coincidences. I know that you're Iam, but when I see your name, I see I am the next American Idol."

Megan Danielle

Megan Danielle is 20, and she is from Georgia. She is an emerging star in the music industry who gained prominence in the 21 Seasons of American Idol. She wowed the judges with her rendition of You Say by Lauren Daigle during the auditions. Her truly noteworthy performance of You Can’t Stop the Girl from Maleficient is what secured her a spot in the Top 3.

Luke Bryan praised her by saying,"A vocalist is someone that delivers vocals just like you just did.”

Before appearing on American Idol, Megan was a contestant in The Voice Season 18. She made it to the Top 9 on Kelly Clarkson’s team but was eventually eliminated.

