American Idol 2023: Who will win Season 21? Here’s what we think

American Idol 2023 revealed its Top 5 finalists comprising Iam Tongi, Wé Ani, Megan Danielle, Zachariah Smith, and Colin Stough, featuring a diverse range of talents and music genres. However, the likelihood of a male contestant winning the recording contract appears higher.

Who will win American Idol 2023?

Over the 21 seasons that American Idol has been on the air, it appears to have become increasingly difficult for women to win the singing competition. Despite seven women having claimed the title in the past, this season appears to be following the trend once again.

According to speculation, the favoured female contender, Wé Ani, may only come in second or third place, while a male contestant, Iam Tongi, is expected to win the competition. This continuing trend raises questions about potential barriers and biases that women may face in the music industry.

While acknowledging Iam Tongi's talent and positive personality, it seems that his story is resonating more with American Idol audiences than his musical abilities. However, his range of abilities appears to be more limited than that of Wé Ani, who can perform across a wider variety of music genres. Wé also boasts more experience, having competed on The Voice in 2016 under her previous surname McDonald, where she made it to the Top 3 on Team Alicia Keys in season 11. Her previous experience has also made her a strong contender for the Top 3 on American Idol 2023.



Megan Danielle is another contestant who appears to be a strong contender for a spot in the Top 3. Like Wé Ani, Megan also previously competed on The Voice, where she participated at the age of 17 in 2020 on Team Kelly Clarkson and finished in ninth place. While Megan initially favoured pop-rock, she has since shifted her focus to Christian music, earning her a significant fan following on American Idol 2023.

Zachariah Smith is a high-energy performer with a preference for rock music. Despite his lack of experience and polish at the start of the competition, it is noteworthy that he has made it this far in American Idol 2023. Zachariah's infectious personality and unwavering dedication to his performances have garnered support from voters.

Colin Stough, the pure country singer, is also a notable contestant in American Idol 2023. Katy Perry has even nicknamed him the "Brad Pitt of country music," owing to his good looks. Colin could be a dark horse candidate, similar to last season's Noah Thompson, and end up winning the competition. It is yet to be determined if he will make it to the Top 3. However, Colin has delivered a few unexpected performances, including Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" and Alanis Morissette's "Hand in My Pocket," which have helped him stay in the game.

The first six seasons of American Idol were particularly successful for women, with Kelly Clarkson (season 1), Fantasia Barrino (season 3), Carrie Underwood (season 4), and Jordin Sparks (season 6) all winning their respective seasons. However, this was before the era of social media and online voting. While there has been no study to investigate the impact of different voting methods, it seems that younger women are now the primary voting demographic and they are increasingly supporting male contestants.

Advertisement

Is the Platinum Ticket still relevant?

One interesting observation of the current season is that by the time the competition reached the Top 8, there was not a single Platinum Ticket winner remaining. The first recipient, Tyson Venegas, was the last of the Platinum Ticket winners to be eliminated by America's vote. Elijah McCormick was America's Platinum Ticket holder but was voted out on the second night in Hawaii, while Cam Allen was eliminated during the Showstoppers round by the judges. Kaylin Hedges, the final Platinum Ticket holder, was eliminated during Hollywood Week.

This raises questions about the relevance and value of the Platinum Ticket. In the previous season, one of the three recipients, HunterGirl, finished as the runner-up, indicating that the ticket may have had more significance. However, this season's results suggest that being a Platinum Ticket holder does not necessarily guarantee a contestant's success in the competition.

When asked if the Platinum Ticket would be discontinued next season following the failure of this season's recipients to make it to the top, Idol executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick told Parade, "I like it." This suggests that the show may indeed do away with the concept of the Platinum Ticket going forward.

Megan Wolflick, Idol's executive producer and showrunner, shared her thoughts on the Platinum Ticket's relevance with Parade, stating, "It’s always an element of surprise and I like that last year you had two that made it very, very far [HunterGirl finished second, Jay Copeland made it top 7, and Kenedi Anderson dropped out]. And this year, none. But I think it just keeps people guessing, it’s another element." Wolflick emphasized that the judges give out the tickets in real-time based on their gut feelings and not after a review at the end of the show. "It’s not like we go back at the end and review everybody, it’s literally like, ‘I feel it, I’m going to go for it.’ I like that spontaneity, and sometimes you’re right and sometimes you’re wrong.”

Katy Perry, one of the judges on American Idol, pointed out that luck is also a factor in making it far in the competition. "We can only do so much," she said. "There’s a combination of things that have to align. And one third of those things, the ingredients, is luck. So, it can be talent, hard work, and timing, that’s all that’s got to align for you to have that moment, and sometimes luck isn’t in our hands."

Advertisement

The semifinals of American Idol will air on Sunday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, during which the Top 3 contestants will be revealed. The winner will then be announced on Sunday, May 21.

ALSO READ: American Idol Season 21: Who made it to the Top 5? Here's list of Frontrunners that were sent home