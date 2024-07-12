American Idol Alum Garrett Jacobs and Callista Clark Get Engaged; Reveal They 'Wanted to Be Very Intentional'

American Idol alum Garrett Jacobs and rising country music star Callista Clark have announced their engagement after quietly dating for the past three years. Both aged 24 and 20, respectively, the couple shared their love story and revealed their decision to maintain privacy about their relationship until now.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Callista Clark explained their intention behind keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

Callista Clark and Garrett Jacobs open up about their private engagement journey

"We wanted to be very intentional and keep our relationship private," she said. They chose to announce their engagement as the first official confirmation of their romantic journey together.



Their love story began with friendship and a shared passion for music. They first met five years ago and often collaborated on songwriting sessions. Despite their families noticing a connection early on, Garrett and Callista remained friends for some time.



Their first official date was a memorable one, taking place backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. Callista had invited Garrett to her performance, and afterwards, they went to the movies together. "That was our first date," Callista reminisced.



Their journey towards love started two months later, when they realized their feelings for each other. Callista admitted she was initially drawn to Garrett when she watched him on American Idol, a show her family followed closely. "I followed him because I thought he was cute," she chuckled.

Garrett Jacobs, reflecting on their engagement, recalled the moment he proposed to Callista.

"I went to Hobby Lobby and bought a bunch of rose petals," he shared. Setting up in a picturesque open field, Garrett popped the question in a romantic gesture that concluded with a celebratory dinner with their families. "It honestly couldn’t have gone any more perfect than it did," Garrett beamed. Despite the perfect proposal, Callista had a slight inkling that it might happen soon.

"We had scheduled this engagement photo shoot... so I knew it had to be soon," she said. However, she was still pleasantly surprised when Garrett proposed amidst a long day of work and multiple outfit changes.



Both Garrett and Callista showered each other with praise in their interview. Callista described Garrett as "the most loyal and kind-hearted person" she has ever met, emphasizing his support and understanding of her challenges in the music industry. Garrett, in turn, praised Callista's kindness, confidence, and loving nature, highlighting her as someone he wants by his side for life.



While acknowledging that some might consider them too young to take such a big step, Callista brushed off these concerns. "People might say I am too young, but I’ve always felt like an old soul," she remarked. She pointed out that throughout her career in music, from signing a record deal to going on tour, she has always pursued her passions earnestly.

Garrett Jacobs and Callista Clark set wedding plans amid excitement for the future

Garrett and Callista are planning to get married next year and are thrilled about what lies ahead for them, both in their personal lives and careers. Callista, who will soon release a new cover of Have You Ever Seen the Rain, shared her excitement about their upcoming journey as a married couple.



Their engagement is a milestone in their love story, showing how much they love and respect each other and how ready they are to face their future together. Garrett Jacobs and Callista Clark, who are both in the public eye with their careers, are now prepared to start the next part of their journey with love and commitment.

