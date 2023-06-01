American Idol contestant shuts down bullying claims against Katy Perry; Showers praise on singer in new post

Katy Perry has had it rough on American Idol this season. The judge found herself amid multiple controversies and backlash that followed them. The most recent one involved We Ani’s father calling her out for being a bully. American Idol contestant Oliver Steele took to Instagram recently so he could clear Katy's name amid rumors of the judge leaving American Idol.

Oliver Steele defends Katy Perry

Season 21 American Idol finalist Oliver Steele took to social media to defend Katy Perry against bullying rumors. The judge has been called out all season by critics for bullying the contestants. Oliver Steele took to Instagram and defended the judge. “Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people,” Steele wrote along with two pictures of himself and Perry.

The contestant narrated his experience with the judge while being on the show. Oliver wrote, “I remember being nervous at my audition, nervous during Hollywood week, hell even nervous throughout various points in the competition.” He praised the judge while saying, “Katy has an incredible ability to not just tell what emotional state you’re in, but to be able to tell what’s holding you back.”

Steele also mentioned that he loved all the judges, but he said that Katy was “able to look into my soul and tell exactly what was troubling me.” Oliver gave Katy credit for helping him in believing himself as an artist. He explained, “She challenged me to push myself, to take on challenges that made me uncomfortable.”

Oliver wrote about how Katy helped him evolve. He wrote, “I’m a better musician and artist after Katy Perry pushed me to believe in my potential and to exceed my limitations. Steele also confessed he doesn’t “necessarily know what’s true and what’s not,” but he hoped that Katy did not take the decision of leaving the show.

Katy Perry to leave American Idol

Daily Mail recently reported that Katy Perry has decided to step down from the position of a judge on American Idol. Katy Perry has been labeled as a bully numerous times by the viewers of the show. The judge reportedly felt like she was ‘thrown under the bus’ by the producers of the reality singing show.

The report mentioned that the singer felt like the way the show was edited made it seem like she was a “nasty judge.”

