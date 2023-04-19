American Idol fame Adam Lambert gives hilarious Cher impression of The Muffin Man; Fans react

American Idol fame Adam Lambert is one of the most successful contestants to lose title of the singing show but he had no trouble rising to fame. Currently, he is making headlines for his hilarious rendition of “The Muffin Man”, which he presented in Cher‘s style of singing to her 1998 hit “Believe”, on Monday’s episode of That’s My Jam. For the unversed, Lambert was the Season 8 runner-up to Kris Allen in 2009. That’s My Jam is a musical comedy variety show, which debuted in 2022 and is hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It assigns stars random combinations of songs and artists with a spin of the Wheel of Musical Impression which they immediately perform.

Adam Lambert gives hilarious Cher impression of The Muffin Man

Adam looked very confident when the music started playing and he began singing the words, “Muffin Man,” as a prelude to the song. His performance impressed the guests, sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, and actor Simu Liu. Jimmy who was blown away by his performance asked him, “How do you make that good? Cher will be very proud.” The audience also agreed with the host and gave Adam a standing ovation as well.

Fans reactions

After Adam’s performance was uploaded on YouTube, viewers flooded the comment section with their reactions. A user commented, ‘Adam Lambert still hands down one of the most phenomenal male singers of all time there is nothing that he cant sing’, while another one commented, ‘That man can sing absolutely anything, any genre and I love it’ and a third viewer also wrote, ‘Adam did a great job, but no surprise there, there’s nothing he can’t do.’

ALSO READ: American Idol 2023 audition: When will it start? Know about the schedule, judges, contestants, and more