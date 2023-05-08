American Idol fans demand Katy Perry to be 'permanently replaced' by Alanis Morissette; Here's why

Maybe in another life, American Idol viewers would make Katy Perry stay. Right now, all they want is for her to be ‘the one that got away’. While Katy and Lionel Richie’s absence on the show continues, the fans are content with the new judges. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette have won over viewers and contestants alike. Viewers of the show now demand that Alanis be turned into a permanent judge.

Fans demand Katy Perry be replaced

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are in the UK to perform at King Charle III’s coronation. The two judges are being temporarily replaced by Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette. Both the new judges have charmed the contestants and viewers alike. Unfortunately for Katy, the viewers are now asking Katy to be kicked from the judging panel.

Twitter praises new judges

The viewers have nothing but compliments for Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette. The fans are loving the new trio of Luke Bryan, Sheeran, and Alanis. Tweets about the new judging panel quickly made it to Twitter after the new episode. One user wrote, "Best judges! @lukebryan @edsheeran @Alanis. American Idol viewers are lucky today."

Another strongly expressed their joy about Lionel and Katy’s absence, "It will be SOOOOOO nice watching Idol tonight without having to hold the remote so I can 'MUTE' Perry and Richie every time they open their mouths! Now. change those two judges out PERMANENTLY!"

A few weren’t too happy with the new faces,one tweet read, "I miss Lionel and Katy on American Idol, thankfully it’s only for a week."

Katy and Lionel in the UK

Katy and Lionel have been away performing at King Charles III's coronation. They joined in to greet the Top 10, along with special guests King Charles III and Queen Camila. King Charles thanked Katy and Lionel for their performance and praised them. In contrast, both the judges' presence wasn’t particularly missed by the viewers.

Previously, Katy and Lionel have been called out by the viewers for their unpopular opinions. Perry’s behavior has been questioned by fans since the start of the season. Viewers of the show have threatened to boycott the show while calling the singer “unprofessional” and “rude.”

