American Idol finalist Colin Stough talks about his journey; Says he will be ‘all over the place’ in the finale

Colin Stough is one of the Top 3 contestants in the Season 21 of American Idol. The 18-year-old will compete against Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle tonight in the Season finale of American Idol. Colin has spoken about what the viewers of the reality singing competition can expect from him tonight.

Colin speaks about the finals

Colin is one of the finalists that have made it to the Top 3 in Season 21 of American Idol. The young singer spoke to Hollywood Life ahead of the finale and revealed what the fans could expect from his final performance. In the interview, he revealed, “I’m definitely going to be a little bit all over the place with ‘em, really.” Stough spoke about his plans for the finale, explaining, “I’m not really narrowing it down to one genre. I’m just up there having fun. We all gotta go home at some point.”

Colin pushed ahead in the race to become the next American Idol with his performance of “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn. The singer spoke about his song of choice, saying, “Going into that song, I was kind of looking at it like, this is going to be a make-or-break moment for me. It turned out super, super good.”

ALSO READ: Katy Perry gets accused of 'playing favorites’; American Idol viewers express shock over judge's feedback

Colin talks about his American Idol journey

Colin spoke about his journey on the show and admitted that American Idol has taught him how to “be a better person.” Stough added, “Being able to get up and perform in front of an audience and have the self-confidence that I never had, it’s really helped me out a lot. It’s great knowing that I do have fans that want to listen to me.”

Colin will be going head-to-head against Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle in the finals. Ahead of the finale, Colin decided to take a trip to his hometown in Mississipi. “I didn’t think I had that many fans back home. It was really great,” He said in the interview. The finalist added, “It was just all the love and support from my hometown. I’m not just really winning it for me. I’m not really trying to win it for me. I’m trying to win for everybody else."

Colin spoke about his plans after American Idol; the young star noted, “Being in the music industry is something I’ve always dreamed about. I’ve kind of got a list. I’ve got goals for my life like everybody else does, and I want to keep checking them off.”

Advertisement

The finale of American Idol is scheduled to air on 21 May 2023 at 8 pm EST on ABC.

ALSO READ: American Idol 2023: Fans disapprove of We Ani's elimination, call the show 'rigged'