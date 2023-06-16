American Idol finalist Oliver Steele opens up about how Katy Perry is in real life: She's 'a wonderful person'

Katy Perry had been on the receiving end of massive backlash on social media for her work as a American Idol judge. She was constantly under the fire for her comments towards the contestants. At first, she was criticized for mom-shaming Sara Beth Liebe after the singer joked that the mom of three had been ‘laying on the table too much’. Then, Katy was booed by the audience for bashing contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit. The American Idol judge was even criticized for her outfit choice during the finale.

Now one of the American Idol finalists, Olive Steele opens up about the fond memories that he made with the judges including Katy Perry. Here is what Steele has to say.

Oliver Steele on Katy Perry

On the American Idol Unaired Podcast with Bennett Scheer, Oliver Steele reflects on the memories that he made during the reality show. Describing Katy Perry’s nature as ‘reserved’ but approachable, Steele said that he was irritated on how she was being treated after the show. The American Idol finalist called the Fireworks singer a ‘wonderful person’.

Oliver Steele shared, “I remember day one in Hollywood, I was like, 'Katy, do you mind if we get a photo?' And she was like, 'Yeah, sure, babe, like one second.' Cause they were doing her make-up. And then she was like, 'Alright, let's get that photo' Like she's just super sweet.”

Steele also said that Katy Perry was the coolest and funniest person off-camera, who had her own way of supporting the contestants. He added, “I think that's the biggest thing with Katy. She would push you without ever having to say, 'I'm pushing you.”

Previously also Oliver Steele came into Perry’s defense with an Instagram post in May. He said that the American Idol judge is not a bully and didn’t ‘shame people’.

