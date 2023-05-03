American Idol: Judge Katy Perry reveals she ‘hasn’t slept in days' amid recent backlash

Katy Perry looked extremely sleepy in a BTS video from American Idol that she posted on Instagram. The black and white behind-the-scenes video showed Perry getting glammed up minutes before hitting the stage. The singer revealed that she hadn’t slept a day and had been up since 6 AM to visit the zoo. Katy’s video was posted amid the American Idol receiving backlash for being “unprofessional” and “rude” to the contestants.

Katy Perry's BTS video

Katy Perry took to Instagram to post a video from backstage of American Idol, while she captioned it, “#MINUTEBEFORETHESHOW #IDOL.” The black and white video showed us a glimpse of Perry’s routine before the show began. She was seen doing her makeup and dressing up for the show. Once Perry was all glammed up, she popped a vitamin pill while chugging down water.

Katy looked at the camera and said, ​​"So, you wanna be a star? Well then you better take your vitamins. Cause I haven't slept in days," before laughing and taking a swig of water. She continued, “I literally have already been to the zoo this morning. I've been up since six.”

The singer added, "Fed the giraffes. Hung out with the lions. Saw the gorillas. There are no metaphors. I literally went to the zoo.”

Later, Katy looked at the mirror and started chanting what sounded like words of affirmation; she whispered, "Here we go. Pop star. Pop star. Pop star. Pop star." Katy walked out in the sunlight and repeated, “Get that D” to herself several times before looking at the camera and clarifying, "Vitamin D!"

American Idol fans left disappointed

American Idol viewers were disappointed when the judges endlessly praised a performance that was underwhelming. When contestant Haven Madison took the stage to perform Bon Jovi's Livin’ on a Prayer. The viewers of the show expressed how underwhelming the performance was. In contrast, the judges were wowed by her performance.

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan could not stop clapping, while Katy Perry appeared impressed. She complimented Haven by saying, "Well, you done traded in your Flintstones vitamins for some confidence vitamins. I don't know who you are, but I'm nervous, I have sweaty palms, I'm like excited, I'm threatened. That's all great things. You're the next big pop star as far as this performance." Luke and Lionel agreed with Katy as they called her a future "massive star."

The viewers did not particularly agree with the judges. One watcher tweeted, "Haven definitely getting special treatment? Like what the hell..." Another added, "I don't need the judges to be disrespectful and insulting... but I do need them to stop lying and give constructive criticism."

Haven ended up making it to the Top 10. Lionel and Katy are temporarily being replaced on the judges' panel after the backlash they received for their unpopular opinion. However, the replacement is only temporary as Katy and Lionel are set to perform at King Charles III's coronation in the UK.

