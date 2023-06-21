American Idol: Outcry from fans demanding Katy Perry's removal intensifies after bizarre cat-like video surfaces

Fans of American Idol are passionately pleading for the removal of Katy Perry as a judge following the emergence of a peculiar video showing the pop star behaving like a cat while wearing a tight-fitting leather suit. Throughout the show's 21st season, Perry has been the target of numerous social media rants and harsh criticism for her provocative coaching methods, raising questions about her professionalism and demeanor.

Katy Perry acting weird, caught on camera

Posted on the official American Idol Instagram account, the viral video captures Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie seated at the judges' table. As Lionel Richie comments on Perry's outfit, playfully referring to her as "cat woman," Luke Bryan joins in by humorously calling her "Katy Purry." Embracing the banter, Perry rises from her chair, extending her left leg and assuming a crouched position while holding her hands up like paws, playfully declaring, "I'm ready to prowl for talent." She proceeds to paw at Bryan's shoulder, while he seemingly ignores her antics. The video has sparked strong backlash from fans, with many expressing their dissatisfaction and calling for Perry's removal from the show.

Fan outrage and loss of respect for Katy Perry

The bizarre video has further fueled discontent among viewers, leading to an outpouring of criticism on various social media platforms. Numerous fans have voiced their frustration and stated that they can no longer tolerate Perry's behavior. Comments range from finding her actions ridiculous to outright disbelief, with some fans even admitting to losing respect for the singer. The incident has added to a growing list of grievances, including allegations of mom-shaming and perceived dismissiveness towards contestants. Despite briefly being replaced by Alanis Morissette, Perry's return to the show did not alleviate fans' concerns. Recent statements from Perry, accusing the show's producers of disloyalty and deliberate manipulation through editing, have only added fuel to the fire.

