American Idol Recap: Why did eliminated contestant Paige Anne return for a spot in Top 26?

American Idol is undoubtedly one of the most popular singing reality shows in the world. Currently, the 21st season of Idol airs on ABC network, featuring judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. The show is hosted by popular radio personality Ryan Seacrest.

Recently, the top 26 contestants of the show were revealed, who performed at the Aulani resort in Kapolei, Hawaii. The contestants were divided into groups of 13 each, with one group performing on April 16 and the other on April 17, 2023. While the first group was mentored by Allen Stone, Noah Cyrus mentored the other group of singers.

Read on for more details from the recent episode of American Idol Season 21.

American Idol Season 21 April 17, 2023 Recap

The competition kickstarted with Elijah McCormick who performed the song called Good Vibes by Chris Janson. He received words of appreciation from all three judges.

16-year-old contestant Paige Anne who originally did not secure a spot in the Top 26 returned to the competition as one of the contestants had to drop out of the show. She crooned the song Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus, which left everyone impressed. Katy Perry went on to say that she does not like being wrong but that Paige’s performance was ‘super pro class’. She further added, “You belong here.”

Other performances on American Idol

Marybeth Byrd was seen singing Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson. Luke said that although it got a little shaky at the end, he feels that Byrd is a ‘really big country star in the making’.

We Ani crooned a rendition of Edge of Midnight by Miley and Stevie Nicks. Michael Williams was seen singing Tuesdays by Jake Scott to celebrate his parents’ 40th marriage anniversary. On the other hand, Dawson Wayne sang Copycat by Billie Eilish; Hannah Nicolaisen performed Glitter in the Air by P!nk. 21-year-old Megan Danielle, on the other hand, owned the stage with her rendition of The Chain by Fleetwood Mac.

Malik Heard was seen singing Ain’t It Fun by Paramore, and Olivia Soli performed Motions by Mariah Carey. Colin Stough sang Midnight Train to Paris by The Steeldrivers. Tyson Venegas was seen singing It Will Rain by Bruno Mars. The last performance of the night was by Nutsa who stunned with her rendition of Paris (Ooh La La) by Grace Potter and The Nocturnals.

