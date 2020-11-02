American Idol S1 alum Nikki McKibbin passes away at 42 after suffering brain aneurysm

Nikki McKibbin who was one of the finalists in American Idol season 1, recently passed away after at 42 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Nikki McKibbin has sadly passed away at the age of 42. According to her co-stars, the Texas-born American Idol Season 1 finalist finished in third place on the show’s inaugural season in 2002. Sources connected to Nikki‘s family told TMZ she died of a brain aneurysm. She was in the hospital on life support, and at 3 AM, she was taken to the operating room, where her organs were harvested and she was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Runner-up Justin Guarini confirmed the news on his Instagram on Saturday (October 31). “@realnikkimckibbin was a fiery, funny lady who could sing the Hell out of a rock song with the same kind of ease and command she lovingly used to cut you with her twangy Southern wit. ⁣Even in our 20’s when we were on American Idol together I could tell that she’d had a challenging life and that not that many people had been kind to her along the way…but I’ll never forget the day that her idol, Stevie Nicks, sent her flowers with a card that said ‘You are the Gypsy that I was…’. Nikki was on cloud nine and the joy and excitement that radiated from her was infectious. After the kind of emotional beating she took at the hands of the masses, she deserved to feel good about herself, even for a little while,” he wrote.⁣

“Rest well, ‘Gypsy’…and thank you for the laughter, merciless teasing, strength, vulnerability, love and friendship you showed me during our time together in the spotlight.” Season 10 alum Pia Toscano commented on the post, writing: “Oh no :( I loved Nikki.”

Finalist Jim Verraros also commented on Instagram. “I can’t believe you’re gone. You were such a light for so many of us. You were unapologetically yourself and I loved that the most about you. You will be missed but I will always hold you close to my heart. Rest In Peace, beautiful soul,” he wrote.

