American Idol Season 21: Iam Tongi takes the trophy; 6 things to know about the new winner

Iam Tongi has emerged as the winner of American Idol Season 21. After a three-hour-long exciting finale, the 18-year-old singer from Hawaii finally took home the trophy for one of the most popular and loved singing reality shows.

Iam Tongi was one of the finalists of the season along with Megan Danielle and Colin Stough. While Megan was crowned the first runner-up, Stough became the second runner-up of the season.

Iam was declared the winner after he crooned his original song ‘I’ll be Seeing You’. After host Ryan Seacrest crowned Tongi the winner, he sang Don’t Let Go while the judges and the audience and his family members swayed along.

Read on to learn 6 things you should know about Iam Tongi.

ALSO READ: American Idol finalist Colin Stough talks about his journey; Says he will be ‘all over the place’ in the finale

Iam Tongi: 6 things to know about the American Idol season 21 winner

Iam Tongi is an 18-year-old singer from Kahuka, Hawaii, located on the island of Oahu. He and his family stayed on the island before moving to Seattle, Washington due to economic hardships. When the judges asked him why his family decided to move from Hawaii to Seattle, he shared that his family became ‘priced out of paradise’. Iam’s father Rodney recently passed away just months before his audition at the singing reality show. He credits his late father for getting him into music. After his audition aired, the 18-year-old posted a sweet picture from his father’s graveside on his Instagram space and wrote, “I got that golden ticket dad wish you were here.” Iam is still a high school student and he is in senior year. He attends Decatur High School, which is located in Federal Way, Washington Iam has become widely popular across social media platforms. He has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and 336,000 followers on TikTok. His videos have over a million views. Iam told Hollywood Life that his future plan is to play in concerts and perform live shows.

“It just feels good when I’m on that stage and the lights and I just close my eyes and get into that feel. When other people witness that and also can connect to it’s just crazy.” Iam Tongi

ALSO READ: Katy Perry gets accused of 'playing favorites’; American Idol viewers express shock over judge's feedback