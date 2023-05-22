American Idol Season 21: Katy Perry receives backlash for her finale dress, fans call it 'swimsuit'

People were long waiting for the finale of American Idol season 21 to know who is going to be crowned as a winner of the reality show and to watch the performances of the finalists. The finale of the reality show saw the special appearance of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan along with the host Ryan Seacrest.

However, it seems that the audience didn't like the outfit opted by Katy Perry during the finale and she received heavy social media backlash for the same. Here is everything to know about the same.

Katy Perry at American Idol Season 21 finale

Katy Perry opted for a sexy red ensemble as she took the American Idol Season 21 stage alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Perry donned a red dress with a sheer skirt and cutout details. The top of the dress stretched across the singer's collarbone with a cutout underneath and then another below her chest. The bottom of the dress was an entirely see through long skirt which had shiny rhinestones all over. Katy Perry completed her look with a pair of high-heeled boots. The singer looked pretty as she wore her hair down in large bouncy curls.

However, the fans didn’t find Perry’s ensemble as flattering and took to their social media accounts to express the same. One user tweeted, ‘That dress is not flattering on Katy Perry!’ while the other one compared the dress to the swimsuit.

However, Katy Perry didn’t pay any heed to the comments about the dress as she thoroughly enjoyed the finale of American Idol Season 21. Perry was even seen crying over Iam Tongi’s final performance which was a heartfelt rendition of Making Memories of Us by Urban Keith.

