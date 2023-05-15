American Idol Season 21: Makers announce Top 3; Here's the 2 frontrunners who were sent home

The results are in, and the Top three contestants of American Idol season 21 have been declared. The reality singing contest is coming closer to its end after a very rocky season. After multiple controversies, the show has announced its top three runners. Here is a list of contestants that made it to the final and the ones that were set back home on Disney Night.

American Idol Season 21: Top 3

1.Colin Stough

2.Megan Danielle

3.Iam Tongi

Performances from the top 5

The May 14th episode of American Idol was themed Disney Night. The top 5 contestants were mentored by Disney star and famous singer Sofia Carson. We Ani took the stage first to sing ‘Into The Unknown’ from Frozen 2. She got a standing ovation from the judges as Lionel gushed about her being a star. The judge praised We Ani saying, “What a way to start the show. You look like a star; you sound like a star, you act like a star, your stage presence is amazing. You did a fantastic job.” In the second round, she performs ‘The Climb’ Luke tells her how much she loved the performance by saying, “Once again, you delivered perfectly. I loved your arrangement.”

Zachariah Smith performed his rendition of ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King’ from The Lion King. Katy Perry was thoroughly impressed by his performance as she said, “That was incredible. I love when you don’t think about it and just embody it.” Luke Bryan spoke about Smith’s comfort level while performing on stage. Zachariah performs ‘Life Is A Highway’ as his second song. The judges praise him for his choice of song while saying he did a “great job.”

Colin Stough took the stage to perform “Real Gone” from Cars. Luke had only good things about the performance to say as he spoke, “I didn’t realize that a Cars song was going to get you that comfortable! That’s the most let loose, have fun [performance]. Great song choice!” Lionel mentioned that it was his favorite performance by Colin so far. He returns to the stage when he sings ‘Nobody Knows’ while playing the guitar. Katy is clearly wowed as she gushes, “I feel like you were giving everybody their own special performance. You drew us so in. You just controlled it so well. You are showing us so many different things. You are growing before our very eyes.”

Meghan Danielle was up next with her rendition of ‘You Can’t Stop The Girl.’ Lionel praised her effortless performance by noting how far the singer has come since the start of the show. He said, “Do you have any idea how much you’ve grown? The voice is going to another level.” Meghan sang ‘Carry Me With You’ in te second round, Katy said that her performance took them to a “beautiful and angelic place.”

Iam Tongi was the last to perform in the round as he performed ‘Lava.’ Luke complimented him, saying, “You just come out, have your thing, and people just gravitate like I’ve never seen. You make a room light up. ” When Iam returns to the stage to perform ‘Father and Son,’ Katy says she thinks he is the “next American Idol.”

Colin Stough, Meghan Danielle, and Iam Tongi made it to the finals and became the Top 3 of American Idol Season 21. We, Ani and Zachriah Smith, were unfortunately sent home before the finals.

